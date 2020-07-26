N7.5 bn research grant: TETFund extends applications to non-state entities, private research institutes

For maximum impact on overall economic development of the country, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund has extended the scope of applications for the 2020 N7.5 billion national research grant to non-state entities, private research institutes and educational institutions for research purposes.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved the increase of the National Research Fund (NRF) domiciled in TETFund from N5 billion to N7.5 billion in 2020.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro, made this known at the inauguration of implementation Committee on the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and Tertiary Education Trust Fund in Abuja.

He said: “The National Research Fund (NRF) Grant which has been increased to N7.5 billion in 2020 from the N5 billion approved in 2019, TETFund has made amendments to include non-state entities and also invite private research institutes and educational institutions for research purposes”.

Bogoro recalled the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu towards the collaboration and expressed appreciation for his commitment and support.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by the Director, Public Affairs of TETFund, Mrs Ngoba Priye Briggs, said Bogoro thanked the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar who along with the Executive Secretary of TETFund performed the inauguration ceremony at the Fund’s Headquarters in Abuja.

He described the inauguration of the Implementation Committee as a paradigm shift between the Ministry and TETFund and reiterated the commitment of TETFund in collaborating with relevant agencies to making research a veritable instrument in national development.

Briggs disclosed that the 10-man committee which comprises officials from both the Ministry and TETFund was inaugurated as a follow-up to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between both parties in January 2020 to boost Research and Development (R&D) for the technological and overall economic development of the country.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar commended the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro and his team for their support and commitment to the collaboration.

Dr Umar stated that the partnership between the Ministry and TETFund is geared towards driving the Nigerian economy through Science and Technology with adequate funding because no country in the world could thrive without Science and Technology.

The Permanent Secretary lamented that Nigeria used to be ahead of several countries such as India and South Korea in terms of technology, but that most of them have overtaken the country.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that the collaboration would foster the relationship between TETFund and research institutes to help accelerate the country’s technological and economic development.

Membership of the Committee includes the Director, R&D/Centres of Excellence of TETFund, Dr Salihu Girei Bakari and Director, Planning, Research and Policy, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Ken Onwumbiko who will serve as Co-chairs.

Others are Director, Renewable and Conventional Technology, Isa Buba; Special Adviser to the Permanent Secretary, Jamil Shehu Narwarai; Director, Science and Technology Promotion, Shu’aibu Alhaji Umaru and Director, Legal Services, Mrs Yvonne Odu-Thomas, all from the Ministry.

Others from TETFund are Ag. Director, Education Support Services, Mr Kolapo Okunlola; Ag. Director ICT, Mr Joseph Odo; Head, Academic Staff Training and Development, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Technical Assistant to the Executive Secretary on R&D Matters, Dr Mustapha Popoola.

