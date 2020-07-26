Investors gain N73.07bn as equities market adds 0.58% WoW

Despite weak sentiments, the Nigerian equities market closed positive last week as All Share Index (ASI) gain 0.58 per cent. Thus local bourse recorded its largest weekly gain in seven weeks.

Investors profited N73.07bn during the week, as market capitalization closed the week at N12.74 trillion from the previous weekend’s N12.67 trillion, also representing 0.58 per cent value gain.

Consequently, the ASI of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 140.07 basis points, after opening the week at 24,287.66bps to close at 24,427.73ps.

Data indicated that the ASI opened the week bearish, with 0.07 per cent loss, and was sustained on Tuesday with increased loss of 0.39, while the market closed flat at midweek, owing to buying interests in healthcare stocks. However, on Thursday demand for Dangote Cement and MTN pushed the index 1.4 per cent, before slowing down on Friday at 0.34 per cent.

Performance index across the sectors was down, except for the NSE Industrial Goods which closed marginally 0.60 per cent higher, while the NSE Oil/Gas index led decliners after losing 4.67 per cent, followed by the NSE Insurance, Banking and Consumer goods that closed 0.80, 0.62 and 0.38 percentile, respectively.

Transactions during the week in terms of volume and value were up by 32.35 per cent and 93.95 per cent respectively as investors exchanged 1.35 billion shares worth N14.54 billion from the previous week’s 1.02 billion units valued at N7.44 billion. The week’s volume was boosted by trades in financial services, conglomerates and consumer goods stocks, especially FBN Holdings, UAC Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, Sterling Bank and Flour mills.

The best performing stocks for the week were Fidson Healthcare and Unity Bank which gained 18.11 per cent and 15.56 per cent respectively, closing at N3.13 and N0.52 per unit on market sentiment and forces. On the flip side, Prestige Assurance and International Brewery lost 14.81 per cent and 10.53 per cent respectively, closing at N0.46 and N3.40per share on profit-taking and selloffs respectively.

For the week ahead, Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer of Investdata Consulting Ltd expect volatility to continue as more half-year earnings reporting season hit the market, ahead of reports from interim dividend-paying stocks in August, amidst reaction to good and bad earnings, month-end window dressing by market players and fund managers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past…Investors gain N73.07bn Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)…Investors gain N73.07bn Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens…Investors gain N73.07bn Read Full Story