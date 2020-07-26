Ortom’s Chief of Staff, SSG test negative to COVID-19, pray for quick recovery of first lady
Barely twenty-one days of infection, the Chief of Staff to Benue State Governor and Secretary to the State Government, Terwase Orbunde and Professor Tony Ijohor SAN have tested negative to COVID-19.
Orbunde in a press statement personally issued and signed said that the subsequent tests carried out on him have returned negative and had returned to his duty post.
According to him, “After observing the stipulated protocols and having received the required treatment, I wish to state that officials of the NCDC after conducting other subsequent tests have declared that I am negative and also released me from isolation. I have therefore resumed official duties.
The Chief of Staff appreciated God for his mercies and sound health and at the same time thanked the State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu and all the frontline staff for standing by him and handled my case.
“I appreciate my wife, Abigail, my immediate family, the brethren, associates, staff, well-wishers and all those who stood with me in prayer and other forms of support,” the statement read in parts
In the same vein, the SSG declared that the subsequent tests carried out on him have returned negative.
The duo prayed with the first Lady, Mrs Eunice Ortom, the HoS, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and all those who were affected by the virus, for their speedy recovery and discharge.
The two government officials pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to take all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols.
