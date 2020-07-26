Ortom’s Chief of Staff, SSG test negative to COVID-19, pray for quick recovery of first lady

Barely twenty-one days of infection, the Chief of Staff to Benue State Governor and Secretary to the State Government, Terwase Orbunde and Professor Tony Ijohor SAN have tested negative to COVID-19.

Orbunde in a press statement personally issued and signed said that the subsequent tests carried out on him have returned negative and had returned to his duty post.

According to him, “After observing the stipulated protocols and having received the required treatment, I wish to state that officials of the NCDC after conducting other subsequent tests have declared that I am negative and also released me from isolation. I have therefore resumed official duties.

The Chief of Staff appreciated God for his mercies and sound health and at the same time thanked the State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu and all the frontline staff for standing by him and handled my case.

“I appreciate my wife, Abigail, my immediate family, the brethren, associates, staff, well-wishers and all those who stood with me in prayer and other forms of support,” the statement read in parts

In the same vein, the SSG declared that the subsequent tests carried out on him have returned negative.

The duo prayed with the first Lady, Mrs Eunice Ortom, the HoS, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and all those who were affected by the virus, for their speedy recovery and discharge.

The two government officials pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to take all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

AGAINST the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19, some state governments in the South-West have said that primary and post-primary schools will remain shut in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Osun State Commissioner for Education, r Folorunso Bamisayemi Oladoyin on Saturday said the state government was… Read Full Story

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has expressed support the Federal Government for increasing the fare on Abuja-Kaduna train service from N3,000 Business class to N6,000 and N1500 Economy… Read Full Story

HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in their… Read Full Story

IT is no news that the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year would not happen as it has been restricted to those within Saudi Arabia. However, the killing of rams as a significant sacrifice during the annual festival would take place all the same… Read Full Story

The Church is one of the institutions that severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some states are yet to lift ban on religious gatherings. Lagos, which is one of the states feeling the heat of the pandemic the most in Nigeria, fashioned out different measures to combat the deadly virus from spreading and the… Read Full Story

There is no scintilla of doubt that university education in the country is grossly and abysmally underfunded by successive administrations. Let me quickly give you some statistics so that you will not think it’s all about my imagination. In the 2018 budget, education was allocated seven per cent of the total budget; in 2019, it was 7.02 per cent and in the 2020 budget, it was reduced to 6.7 per cent, whereas… Read Full Story

Growing up was quite very interesting. It was fun and I had very excellent and wonderful parents. They were very godly and inspired me a lot. They instilled the right morals in me and I must give them the credit. I went to a private school and I was brought up godly parents until I lost my mum when I was 16… Read Full Story