My wife’s irregular menses

My wife had been having irregular menstruation now for some time. She has not seen her period since November last year. Is this menopause? If yes, is it reversible? If no, what can she be doing to manage the situation. She is 49 years old.

Alade (by SMS)

Yes, it most likely looks like Menopause. It is not reversible because at her age, menopause is normal. Fortunately, many women don’t have any problems with menopause and so, there is nothing to do to manage it. However, if your wife is like a small percentage of women who usually have issues with menopause, she should just make sure she eats a balanced diet as well as have regular exercises. If necessary, she can also purchase some vitamin supplements from a pharmacy to improve her post menopause state.