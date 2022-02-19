How I handle discouragements from friends, family about my music career —K-Shock

Micheal Kingsley Chiemerie popularly known as K-shock is a music artist from Aguata in Anambra State. Even though he had his childhood in Lagos State – in Alimosho, where he had his primary education, he later studied at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Owerri, Imo State. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, he talks about his music career. Excerpts:

Why music?

I grew up with my guardians that run a restaurant, every day we play songs to entertain our customers and I watch people sing and perform, from there I picked up the interest and develop passion for music. I can hardly survive without listening to music. The joy I get from music made me want to be a musician so I can spread the same joy to people around me.

You released a new song recently, can you tell us about it?

My new song ‘No Pressure’ was released on 24th of January 2022. It was actually a true life story about me and my struggles. I was depressed due to peer pressure and my inabilities to achieve my targeted goals, but at some point I had to give myself an advice that, ‘everyone can’t be the same so our time must surely come, make nobody pressure me” that’s how I had to pour my mind out to a song so people who are facing the same challenges can get eased and enjoy their lives in their own little ways.

Can you share your unforgettable experience as an up-and-coming artist?

I have so many experiences I can’t forget because the industry is not easy at all, fans want to see you win all the time but they don’t know what you go through to put out each project. I have come to realize that no one will ever help you if you don’t help yourself and if you don’t have enough money some PRs won’t like to promote you. Also, consistency is the key.

Do you have the support of your parents?

They were disappointed at the beginning because my mum is an evangelist and I didn’t do it her way, not even a gospel artiste either, but now, they don’t have a choice but to pray for me as long as I’m doing the right thing for my career and future.

What motivates you?

The challenges I face. The challenges always make me do things I never thought I could do. It makes me discover the hidden talents in me.

Since you started a career in music have you experienced some discouragements from anyone?

Yes, I always get discouraged by friends and family whenever they see me spending my hard earned money on my music and still not blown yet, sometimes they advise me to focus the money on business and other properties, most times I try to give up, but the passion for music keeps me going. Discouragements always come up so just find a way to deal with it.

Do you have a role model?

My role model is myself – K-Shock’. I see myself as an icon because if I could survive all the trails of this life and still stand strong, then it’s worth it. I encourage myself at all time, I am really proud of myself.

Do you have any advice for people like you planning to venture into the entertainment industry?

First of all, have the passion, get good friends who will criticize you and your crafts, get money and set a pattern for yourself.

