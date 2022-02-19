DRC President hosts AFRIMA Legend Awards winner, Koffi Olomide 

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) praised the Multiple-award-winning music veteran, Koffi Olomide, for bagging the Legend Awards at the 2021 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

While hosting Olomide at the official residence at Camp Tshatshi Palace, Kinshasa, on Monday, February 14, 2022, the President said that the award was both a significant achievement for not just the singer, but the entire country. Olomide also presented his 24-carat gold-plated AFRIMA plaque to the president.

President Tshisekedi, in recognition of the honor bestowed on him by AFRIMA as well as his work, also awarded the 65-year-old Soukous singer as the country’s ambassador of culture and presented him with a diplomatic passport.

While receiving his diplomatic passport from President Tshisekedi, Olomide promised to maintain a reputation worthy of emulation by African youths.

This appointment would see Olomide, who has been active in the Congolese music industry for over five decades; help boost DRC’s increasing attempts at repositioning its cultural and creative economy.

Recall that the Congolese Rumba was officially added to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage list, last December, sparking hope for the country’s cultural progression.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde