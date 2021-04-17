My warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with you, El’rufai tells parents of abducted Afaka students

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State has said his warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with the parents of abducted Afaka students.

Recall, the Governor had said who ever negotiates with bandits on his behalf would be arrested and prosecuted.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday noted that “contrary to the mischief in some sections of the media, the bond between Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the parents of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, and other citizens in captivity, is deep empathy amidst spirited efforts to secure them.

“The Governor will continue to work hard until banditry is contained, without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicisation of the unfortunate situation.

“For instance, some section of the media have been reporting the parents responses to purported threat by the Governor to prosecute them, which is simply false and deeply mischievous.

“The statement of the Government warning impostors who have been presenting themselves as Government-appointed emmissaries to negotiate with bandits across the state, has nothing to do with the parents or relatives of the abducted students or any other person in captivity.

“It was rather directed primarily to some identified individuals exploiting the security situation in the State, and neighboring States.

“Finally, the State Government will not join issues with the parents whose pain we understand and with whom we share the common goal of the return of all the abducted students.

“The state government continues to work towards crushing banditry, kidnapping and other acts of criminality menacing our people and communities.”