My uncle’s excessive urination

My Uncle, a 72 -year- old man urinates frequently at night. He went to hospital and was diagnosed with Prostatitis. Despite the recommended drugs, he still urinates as before. My worry is the fear of running short of body water if he continues at this rate. Can he use herbs with the prescribed drugs since he is afraid of surgery.

Prince (by SMS)

Antibiotics is the most commonly prescribed treatment for prostatitis. Your Uncle’s doctor will suggest a medication based on the type of bacteria that might be causing his infection. If he has severe symptoms, he might need intravenous (IV) antibiotics. Prostatitis can also improve with sitting in a warm bath (sitz bath) or the use a heating pad. He should also limit or avoid alcohol, caffeine, and spicy or acidic foods, which can irritate his bladder. He should also avoid activities that can irritate his prostate, such as prolonged sitting or bicycling as well as drinking plenty of caffeine-free beverages. If his condition does not improve after a few weeks, he may need a review to rule out any other underlying medical issue.