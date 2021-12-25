Can I use ivermectin for covid 19?

I have heard a lot of stories about the effectiveness of Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID 19 Infection. At the same time, some controversies exist. I don’t know what to believe?
Mubarak (by SMS)
Despite the controversies, we now have enough evidence to confirm that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths have been recorded with the use of Ivermectin. It is believed that using Ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce the severity of COVID 19 infections.
