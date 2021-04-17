My wife has hepatitis

My wife was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis and was asked to come for further tests and treatment. Since I learnt that the disease is incurable, I want to try herbal treatment. Kindly advise me.

Emeka (by SMS)

Hepatitis is a form of liver infection caused by the hepatitis A or B virus. While the A virus can be spread by fecal-oral transmission or by consuming food or water that has been contaminated, the B virus is passed from person to person through blood, semen or other body fluids. Although there’s no cure for hepatitis B, the good news is that it usually goes away by itself in 4 to 8 weeks. More than 9 out of 10 adults who get hepatitis B totally recover. However, about 1 in 20 people who get hepatitis B as adults become “carriers,” which means they have a chronic (long-lasting). Hepatitis B infection.chronic cases may require medication and possibly a liver transplant. In view of this, management by a qualified medical doctor is preferrable to other forms of treatment and should be commenced early.

