My serious back ache

I recently carried a heavy bucket of water in my hands. Since that time, I have been having an excruciating pain in my lower back. Kindly advise me on what to do. I am a 67 -year old man.

Kweku (by SMS)

In the majority of cases, back pain during or after lifting weights is caused by poor posture or poor lifting technique. Due to pressure on the back, your hips must have been put into at an awkward angle that placed stress on the ligaments around your spine. However, with adequate rest, use of simple pain killers as well as heat therapy, majority of such cases heal with time, many within a few days, and most within 3 to 4 weeks. Most patients with mild or moderate lumbar strains make a full recovery and are free of symptoms within days, weeks, or possibly months. To avoid a recurrence, lifting of heavy loads should be avoided as much as possible.

