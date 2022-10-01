My painful urination

I am a 20- year- old man who has never had sex before. I have been having pains while urinating for the past few days. I don’t have any discharge. Please let me know what my problem is and how to solve it.

Sunday (by SMS)

Besides infections, other reasons that may cause painful urination include; stones in the urinary tract. Kidney stones are created from calcified deposits of natural material and often form when urine becomes concentrated. These stones can lodge themselves near the ureters, which is where the urine enters the bladder. When this occurs, the flow of urine is partially blocked. Pain caused by kidney stones may come in waves or fluctuate in intensity. In addition, some medications have side effects, including pain when urinating, increased frequency of urination and blood in the urine. It will therefore be very important for you to consult your doctor for a proper examination and management.

