My husband beat me, threatened my life, broke my brother’s spinal cord —Wife

A businesswoman, Omoni Ebi has dragged her husband, Edukwu, before a customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja,Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over alleged battery and damage of his brother’s spinal cord.

Ebi, who resides on Abacha Road in Mararaba, Abuja in her divorce suit said: “I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this man. He is violent.

“He subjected me to domestic abuse and always threatened my life.

On March 19, 2019, I called my brother, Lawrence to come to my aid because my husband was beating me.

“When he arrived, my husband beat him which resulted in a permanent damage of his spinal cord”.

She told the court that her brother has spent over N5million to treat his spinal cord, all to no avail.

She begged the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their two children.

In his response, Edukwu, a businessman denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Labara Gusau, adjourned the case.

