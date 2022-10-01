I want my wife out of my house, gave her N50,000 for another accommodation —Husband

A 55-year-old man, Hassan Jimoh has prayed a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for divorce and an order of eviction on his wife, Silifat Salawuddeen.

According to the News AAgency of Nigeria (NAN), Hassan prayed the court to grant his divorce application over irreconcilable differences.

“I married Silifat as a widower. We have spent five years together but I am tired of our relationship because there is no love and peace between us any longer.

“She brought her children from her first marriage to my house. I told her to return them to their father’s house but she refused”, he said

Hassan told the court that he also gave Silifatu N50,000 to rent an apartment somewhere else but she refused to move out of his house.

In her defense, Silifatu told the court that she refused to vacate the apartment because the N50,000 Jimoh gave her was not enough to rent a new place.

“I used the money he gave me to pay my debts on food items I collected on credit.

“My husband has not kept to his words of providing for the family for four months,” she said.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case.

