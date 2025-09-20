My occasional giddiness

I sometimes feel giddy, as if the whole room is swinging whenever I get up from bed. Kindly let me know what to do about this.
Okorie (by SMS)
Dizziness can stem from inner ear issues (BPPV, infection), dehydration, medications, low blood sugar, anxiety, or cardiovascular problems, with treatments ranging from medications for vertigo to lifestyle changes like hydration and stress reduction, or medical treatments for underlying conditions like anemia or ear infections.
You should consult a doctor to determine the cause and appropriate treatment, especially if dizziness is accompanied by severe symptoms like numbness, vomiting, or fainting.
