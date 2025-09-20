Ask the Doctor

My problems with bloating

Dr. Wale Okediran
on bloating

I usually feel bloated after meals. Kindly let me know how to tackle the problem.

Idayat (by SMS)

Feeling bloated after eating is often caused by gas from food, swallowing air, or food intolerances like lactose or gluten, but it can also stem from constipation, overeating, or underlying conditions. To find relief, eat slowly, avoid fizzy drinks, and chew with your mouth closed to reduce air intake. 

Incorporating exercise like walking, staying hydrated, and slowly increasing fiber intake can also help. If bloating is persistent, consult a doctor to rule out more serious issues or discuss treatment options like a dietitian referral or medication

