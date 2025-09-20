Nausea in adults

I am a 57–year-old woman. I usually feel nauseated after meals to the extent that I try to avoid drinking any water. Kindly let me know what can cause this and the treatment.

Chinwe (by SMS)

Nausea is a symptom with many potential causes, including infections, food poisoning, motion sickness, migraine and certain medications. Treatment involves avoiding triggers, eating light and bland foods, staying hydrated, resting, and trying remedies like ginger or peppermint tea. If nausea is severe, persistent, accompanied by dehydration, or other concerning symptoms, you should consult a doctor, as it could signal a more serious underlying condition.

