My mother is always constipated

My mother who is in his 80s is always constipated. Sometimes she doesn’t go to toilet for days leading to a lot of discomfort. She has used all kinds of drugs to no avail. Kindly advise me on what else to do.

smart (by e mail)

Due to ageing, some of the body functions including bowel movement may appreciably reduce causing constipation. In order to avoid this, it is important to advise your mother to eat a healthy diet which should include high-fiber foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. She should also limit high-fat meats, dairy products and sweets, which might cause constipation. In addition, consumption of plenty of water and other fluids as well as regular physical activity can help prevent constipation. She should also not ignore the urge to have a bowel movement since holding in a bowel movement for too long can cause constipation.

