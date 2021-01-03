My grouse about DMW –Yonda

Call him one of the underrated artistes on Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label and you will not be wrong, but Afropop singer and songwriter, Yonda, says he would never give up on his talent, even if his label does not give him enough support. With a new EP to his name, Yonda speaks to SEGUN ADEBAYO about issues surrounding the deal with Davido’s label, among others.

What brought about this new EP?

My new EP talks basically about the many issues of life. We have all had to deal with different issues this year. My team and I have been through a lot this year and I feel so happy about this project because I poured my heart and energy into it. It is all about the matters of life that I have dealt with in the last few years. The Wild Blue EP is my way of showing the world that we may be quiet but we have what it takes to push things to the front line. This is why we are here now. This is the success story.

You have been quiet for so long that people didn’t even know if you are still on Davido’s DMW.

I have heard people say I have been quiet for a while but not many people know what I was doing or what kept me off the music radar. Sometimes, you need to keep your cool, stay off the noise and attention to focus more on things that really count for your life. The fact remains that I have been quiet because I had to go off mainstream music to write about real life matters and experience in the game. I wanted to turn all my experiences into music to create something special out of it. I needed to show those who don’t believe me that I can sell out concerts and gigs anywhere in the world; that my talent is real. I have been putting in the work every day to change the narrative in order to become the artiste everybody wants to have. I can sell out shows.

But we heard that you walked away from DMW. What happened?

I walked out of DMW because I was violated but they called me back and I have put that behind me now. The focus now is on my music and my new project.

But they are not supporting your new EP; they are not talking about it?

I really don’t know why people keep saying my new EP is not being supported by the DMW family. I think people should stop talking about who is supporting my project or not. Right now, I want people to focus on the EP and leave me out of the talks. As far as I am concerned, these talks are distractions. The truth is that we are all working on different projects at the same time. There a number of artistes currently doing well with their music career without DMW.

You were on Davido’s A Good Time album and he credited your talent on the album, we were surprised you didn’t feature on A Better Time (ABT); how do you feel?

It sounds interesting to me I really want to see the difference in the last album and the new one.

Why does it seem like Yonda remains underrated?

it seems so because the game in this industry is political and it’s all about who you have or who has got your back. As an artiste, you must always pray that you never meet people that would be scared of your talent and would see every step you take as a threat to their pot of soup. Some people will get jealous over your matter and begin to look for ways to bring you down or kick you out. It’s different when your team has the full control over everything you do.

You have a new relationship with Scoop Universal; what’s the deal about?

Scoop Universal is one company that knows how music business works perfectly. I rate them so high and I am really happy working with the company on my new EP. I have worked with a lot of PR companies, but I can tell you that Scoop Universal stands top when it comes to talent management and branding. I will say Scoop Universal for now is like my backbone in all I do because this new project we did together really proved that they understand my vision and appreciate my talent.

How have you been handling the mental stress that comes with being on DMW, yet it seems as though you don’t have a label?

To be frank, the feeling is very demoralising. But I have come to understand that not every good deed you do is returned with favour. I have outgrown certain things in life and I don’t think I want to go back to that state. It is very disturbing for me.

What should your fans be expecting from you in 2021?

What people have heard or seen in this new album is little compared to what I am planning for 2021. I know a lot of people have commended me for the body of work I released but they should wait till 2021 and see what I am about to unleash. The Yonda they know is not the same Yonda that they would see in 2021.

Would you consider leaving Davidio’s label?

I have to but I wouldn’t have to think of it if things were rosy for me as they ought to be. But that is life for you and I can’t continue to cry over spilled milk. I must take my future in my hands and move on to bigger and better things ahead of me.

How much influence does Davido have on your music career?

Davido is the biggest influence on my career and I can’t deny that fact.

