Beauty pageantry, opportunity to impact society — Oyo Miss Elegant

Miss Kehinde Mary Adeyemi, a 500-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, was among the young ladies who participated in the recently concluded Miss Oyo 2020. Though she didn’t win the main crown, she emerged as Oyo States’s Miss Elegant among the 21 participants at the beauty pageant. The student of Anatomy who combines beauty, brain, and elegance speaks about her experience, passion, and advice for aspiring beauty queens in this interview.

What led to your interest in participating in a beauty pageant, considering that you are a science student?

As a young lady, I have always developed an interest in fashion, modeling, and looking good all the time. I like taking pictures and always looking good at all times with the right colours and shoes to match. So it was easy for me to pick from this while growing up.

Was there any opposition from your parents when you indicated interest to participate in the pageant?

Not at all. They all supported me. My mum and dad were even at the event. They came to cheer me. My siblings and their friends were also at the event. They all came to support me. I really have a good and supportive family. They gave me support knowing it is something I have always wanted.

How did you feel when you did not emerge the overall queen?

I really was not happy, but I still thank God that I got something out of it. You know we were about 21 participants and I feel really lucky to be among the top seven picked that day. Also, it is a starting point knowing that was my first attempt. I have the future ahead of me.

After graduation, do you plan to combine career with beauty pageant or you will face your career as an anatomist?

Let me tell you, my plan was actually to go for medicine, but when you consider the strike, you will agree with me that studying medicine in Nigeria would take forever. To your question, I have passion for beauty pageants and fashion. But the fact is that I may combine the two for the time being because I am still quite young. But it is also important to have a career to fall back on.

Are you planning to still participate in future beauty contests?

Yes, I plan to participate. Miss Oyo Beauty Pageant is a good platform. It is well received in Oyo State and the people behind it are people with integrity and the pageant is also respected. However, if the opportunity comes, I may participate again. However, I still plan to look beyond that and participate in other pageants.

In what way would you use this opportunity to impact the society?

In life, everything is about opportunity and God has given me this opportunity. I should be willing to give back to the society in my own little way. This pageant is an opportunity to do that. During the pageant, I mentioned my passion to help in curbing the spread of the HIV/AIDS virus in Oyo State and the country as a whole. This is an area I want to really focus on. That is what I plan to use this opportunity for, among other things on my mind.

Your last words on beauty pageant and the negative belief about it?

It is a good avenue to expose one’s self to the society. But I will just say that some people see it as an avenue to exploit young ladies. In this case, nothing like that happened but one has heard such stories. But everything depends on you as an individual. You cannot be forced to do what you do not want to do.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…