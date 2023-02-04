Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

My father who is now 75 years of age has been having problems retaining his urine as he constantly dribbles. Kindly let me know what to do to help him.

Ogboru (by SMS)

Urinary ncontinence is a common affliction among older people and can have a deleterious impact on their everyday lives, with evidence also of considerable unmet needs. It is important for your father to seek a medical opinion in order to confirm the underlying causes of his problem. This will give his doctors the proper direction on how to handle his problems. In addition to this, other ways to handle his problem includes the use of absorbent products, such as pants or pad as well as the provision of. handheld urinals. In addition, he can be provided with a catheter (a thin tube that is inserted into the bladder to drain urine). If all these fail, a device that is placed into the u-rethra to prevent urine leakage such as Artificial Urinary Sphincter (AUS) can be prescribed by the attending specialist doctor for your father.

