Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

When I noticed that my sperm was watery, I went for a Sperm Test only to discover that I have a low sperm count. Unfortunately, all my efforts to correct this anomaly with medications have proved abortive. Your kind assistance will be appreciated.

Dele (by SMS)

Low Sperm count can be caused by many factors. Apart from infection, a blockage or affectations of the Spermatic tubes or testicles can also lead to low sperm count. It is for this reason that you need to seek proper medical investigations since the condition is curable with appropriate medical treatment. Infection is the commonest cause of low sperm count while testicular failure is another cause. The condition occurs when the testes fail in their duties to produce the male hormone called testosterone which makes men develop muscles and appear masculine and produce sperm which is used to fertilise a woman’s eggs. For a man to be considered to have normal semen, the World Health Organisation’s criteria state that such a man must produce 15 million spermatozoa per millimetre of ejaculated volume or 39 million in the entire sample. Although having a low sperm count can make it more difficult to conceive naturally, successful pregnancies can still occur with a low sperm count.