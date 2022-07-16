My father’s grumpling stomach

Since my 65-year-old father moved back to the village after his retirement, he has been having grumbling stomach. I suspect it could be a change in the water he drinks which comes from the village stream. What do you think?

Sprinkle (by SMS)

Yes, it could be the water. It could also be from the change in his food. You may need to get him bottled table water instead of water from the stream. As much as he may be eager to eat the local food, it is important for him to make a gradual transition from what he was eating before and his new diet.

