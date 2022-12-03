My daughter’s nose bleed

My 8-year-old daughter has been having periodical nose bleeding for the past one year. Kindly let me know how to manage her.

Salamatu (by SMS)

Although nosebleeds are common and may be scary, but they rarely indicate a serious medical problem. The nose contains many blood vessels, which are located close to the surface in the front and back of the nose. They’re very fragile and bleed easily. Nosebleeds are common in adults and children between the ages of 3 and 10. There are many causes of nosebleeds in children. A sudden or infrequent nosebleed is rarely serious. Dry air is the most common cause of nosebleeds. Living in a dry climate and using a central heating system can dry out the nasal membranes, which are tissues inside the nose. This dryness causes crusting inside the nose. Crusting may itch or become irritated. If the nose is scratched or picked, it can bleed. Other common causes of nosebleeds include: foreign object stuck in the nose, chemical irritants, allergic reaction, injury to the nose, picking the nose as well as bleeding disorders and blood clotting problems. Most nosebleeds don’t require medical attention. You can try to treat an anterior nosebleed at home. While sitting up, squeeze the soft part of your daughter’s nose. Make sure that her nostrils are fully closed. Keep the nostrils closed for about 10 minutes. Ask her to lean forward slightly, and breathe through the mouth. She should not lie down when trying to stop a nosebleed. Lying down can result in swallowing blood and can irritate her stomach. Release her nostrils after 10 minutes and check to see if the bleeding has stopped. Repeat these steps if bleeding continues. You can also apply a cold compress over the bridge of your daughter’s nose or use a nasal spray decongestant to close off the small blood vessels. However, you should see your doctor immediately if you’re unable to stop a nosebleed on your own or when nosebleed lasts longer than 20 minutes or if it occurs after an injury. This is because your daughter could have a posterior nosebleed that requires more invasive treatment. In addition, if a foreign object is the cause, your doctor will need to remove the object.

