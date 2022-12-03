Watching football and my health

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
football

I have been a football fan since my teenage years. Now at 65, I am wondering if the shouting and screaming in support of my favourite teams is good for my health.

Tayo (by E Mail)

 

As long as your Blood Pressure is within normal range and you don’t have any other underlying medical issues, the benefits of being a football fan far outweigh the disadvantages. According to new research, sports fans experience lower rates of depression and loneliness than non-fans. It is believed that being a football fan can give you a sense of belonging and community. Putting on your team’s jersey, inviting friends over to watch the game, cheering and shouting at the TV in unison — the bond sports fans share is undeniable. Whether it’s sports, music, cosplay, comics, video games, or beyond, finding your fandom community can enhance your mental well-being.

