My daughter’s dandruff

My 10-year-old daughter has been battling with Dandruff for the past 2 years. All the home remedies we used have not worked for her. Kindly advise me.

Simi (by SMS)

When home remedies fail, daily, regular shampoo often works. If your child’s scalp is red or irritated or the flakes are greasy, then you’re going to want to use a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo. These shampoos will help remove the dandruff and also cut down on the shedding. If these tips still aren’t helping your child’s dandruff, then you may have to take your child to see a skin specialist (Dermatologist). The expert can run some tests on your daughter to know the appropriate treatment to give.