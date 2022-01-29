Can I have a baby at 45 years?

I recently remarried after being a widow for 10 years. I love my new husband very much and would love to have a baby for him. Although I am 45 years old I am still ovulating. Will my age be okay for this?

Mamma (by SMS)

Yes, it’s possible to get pregnant at 45, though conceiving naturally may be difficult since a woman’s prime fertility time is between her late teens and her 20s. Once you reach your mid-30s, your ability to get pregnant starts to decline. It will be a good idea for you to see your doctor before you try to conceive to make sure that any appropriate testing is performed and medications are adjusted to maximize the safety of your pregnancy. Also see your doctor regularly during your pregnancy and follow all recommendations, including the ones about screening and diagnostic tests. It is equally important to eat well by following a healthy pregnancy diet daily, stay hydrated and avoid pregnancy-unsafe habits such as smoking, using drugs and drinking alcohol.