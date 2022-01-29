Fatigue after covid infection

I just recovered after a seven- day isolation for a COVID-19 infection but I am still feeling very tired. Although I have tested negative, I want to know how soon it will take me to recover from the illness.

Glory (by SMS)

For most people, the fatigue following a Covid infection will be mild to moderate with recovery occurring over a week or two. Medical experts suggest activities such as a regular and consistent exercise, regular doses of natural Vitamin D which is best got from about 30 minutes of sun exposure, preferably in the early morning. Also important is the consumption of food that is properly cooked and is easy to digest since the body is just barely attempting to return to full power. It is important to stay hydrated because dehydration can be a reason for fatigue. A normal sleep cycle as well as fun activities that can relax your mind and body are essential. Staying in constant touch with your doctor is also very useful.