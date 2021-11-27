My covid vaccine experience

I took the Covid-19 Vaccine a few days ago and I am feeling weak with general body pains and fever. Kindly let me know what to do

Nasiru (by SMS)

Your experience is appropriate with Covid-19 vaccination and its nothing to worry about. You will need to take a good rest, take plenty of fluids as well as some medications for your body pains. However, if there is no improvement in your condition in about a week, you will need to seek medical attention with your doctor.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…