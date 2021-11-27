I am a 25- year lady. I always have malaria. Some people said it is because my Blood group is A negative. Kindly enlighten me on how to safeguard my life from Malaria attacks.

It is true that studies have reported association of ABO blood group to resistance, susceptibility, and severity of P. falciparum malaria infection. Individuals with blood group “A” have been found to be highly susceptible to falciparum malaria whereas blood group “O” is said to confer protection against complicated cases. Despite this association, it is important for everyone irrespective of their blood group to protect themselves from Malaria attack. This can be done through the use of insect repellents to exposed skin, the use of a mosquito net over one’s bed, as well as the spraying of an insecticide in the room. The use of antimalarial medication through a doctor’s prescription can also be considered.

