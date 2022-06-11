My brother is a sickler

My younger brother who is just 16 years of age has been battling with Sickle Cell Disease since he was a young boy. He has been to many hospitals without any improvement. Kindly advise him on what to do.

Solomon (by SMS)

Management of sickle cell anaemia is usually aimed at avoiding pain episodes, relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Treatments might include medications and blood transfusions. In difficult cases such as in your brother’s case, a visit to a specialist doctor as for expert advice are highly recommended.

