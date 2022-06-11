Yul Edochie counts blessings after marrying second wife

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has explained that marrying a second wife has brought him and his family blessings, as God has continued to elevate him and his two wives.

The actor, who on Thursday said this in an Instagram post, seemed to still felt the need to justify his actions and explain to his teeming followers who were disappointed about his actions, why he did what he did.

He wrote: “Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come. It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph. I’m a man after God’s heart. I’m like King David in the bible.

“I communicate with my God and He guides me every day. I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different. God blesses differently.

“My wife May just signed her first endorsement deal. Something that never happened all these years. And this came from what many saw as a disappointment. I have realized that God’s ways are different.

“Many more deals will still come to her because she’s a wonderful person. So is my wife Judy.





She has also been elevated. Now widely known, her career is bigger with a whole lot going for her as well.”

He went further to tell his followers that they shouldn’t be deceived by the white man’s culture. “Same White people that condemn polygamy are encouraging men to marry their fellow men. In the end judgment is for God,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Russian energy embargo unlikely for years, says Putin

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Russian energy embargo unlikely for years, says Putin