My breast lump

I noticed a lump in my right breast about a month ago. Although it is not increasing in size, I am worried about it. Kindly advise me on what to do. I am 16 years of age.

Ngozi (by SMS)

Breast lumps occur most frequently in young women, usually within 20 years after puberty. The typical breast lump is a round firm, discrete, relatively movable, non-tender mass. The lump is usually discovered accidentally. Although many breast lumps are harmless, it is still very important for any breast lump to be removed and sent for pathological examination to rule out the possibility of breast cancer. Since many cases of breast lumps are discovered accidentally, it is important for individuals to be taught on how to examine their breasts.

