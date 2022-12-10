My battle with anxiety

I am a 45-year old Civil Servant. Although I am currently enjoying my work, I discover that I am always anxious. Kindly let me know how to tackle anxiety before it gets me down.

Anfani (by SMS)

While we may not be able to stop anxious moments coming our way, we can do a lot to control the resulting anxiety that these moments may bring to us. Anxiety is our body’s natural response to stress. A very important solution is to identify the triggers of the anxiety and how to handle them. Some common triggers are; your first day at a new job, meeting your partner’s family, or giving a presentation in front of a lot of people. Other forms of triggers include, a difficult job, drug addiction, alcohol or caffeine among others. Everyone has different triggers, and identifying them is one of the most important steps to coping with and managing anxiety attacks. Identifying your triggers can take some time and self-reflection. In the meantime, there are things you can do to try to help calm or quiet your anxiety from taking over. If your anxiety is sporadic and getting in the way of your focus or tasks, there are some quick natural remedies that could help you take control of the situation. If your anxiety is focused around a situation, such as being worried about an upcoming event, you may notice the symptoms are short-lived and usually subside after the anticipated event takes place. Breathing exercises and control you’re your thought processes are some ways of curing anxiety. Sometimes, the best way to stop anxious thoughts is to walk away from the situation. Taking some time to focus on your body and not your mind may help relieve your anxiety. Getting some quick exercise can help boost your mood and calm your mind. In addition, writing down what’s making you anxious gets it out of your head and can make it less daunting. However, ff you’re not sure where to start, it’s always helpful to discuss options with a mental health professional who might suggest something you hadn’t thought of before.

