Fear of prostate cancer

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
prostate gland

My father died of Prostate Cancer. Since the ailment is supposed to run in families among males, I am developing a fear of Prostate Cancer as I approach my 40th birthday. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Chuks (by SMS)

 

While it is true that Prostate cancer has been associated with male offspring of the victim, nearly 99 percent of prostate cases, however, are treatable if they are caught early. It is therefore important for you to go for a complete medical examination as a precautionary measure. Apart from physical examinations, it is also important for you to undertake some Laboratory investigations such as Prostate Serum Antigen (PSA). However, you don’t need to panic if your PSA is elevated. Most men who have an elevated PSA don’t have cancer.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Worried about my libido

Ask the Doctor

Cholesterol and health

Ask the Doctor

Breakfast and my health

Ask the Doctor

Staying healthy at 60

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More