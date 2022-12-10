My father died of Prostate Cancer. Since the ailment is supposed to run in families among males, I am developing a fear of Prostate Cancer as I approach my 40th birthday. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Chuks (by SMS)

While it is true that Prostate cancer has been associated with male offspring of the victim, nearly 99 percent of prostate cases, however, are treatable if they are caught early. It is therefore important for you to go for a complete medical examination as a precautionary measure. Apart from physical examinations, it is also important for you to undertake some Laboratory investigations such as Prostate Serum Antigen (PSA). However, you don’t need to panic if your PSA is elevated. Most men who have an elevated PSA don’t have cancer.

