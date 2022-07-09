Must-try henna designs for Eid

With the dye prepared from henna tree, henna tattoos are known to be applied for staple wedding and Eid traditions, but people love it so much that they apply it for other events too such as birthdays and casual outings.
Not only are they natural, they are also beautiful and temporary and you can get them in any design such as dots, swirls, flowers, and intriguing tribal symbols. You can also choose to make the styles bold or light.
However, to be safe, always perform a patch test before applying henna. Also, if you experience itching, redness or oozing on the skin, wash the henna off and consult a dermatologist at the earliest.
Nevertheless, if you want to beautify your hands during this Eid-al Adha, check out some designs you can recreate below!
PHOTOS: Internet
