FG tightens security at Muslim praying grounds

FOLLOWING a Federal Government directive, police authorities have tightened security around Muslim praying grounds across the country ahead of Saturday’s Eid prayers and celebrations.

The measure came 48 hours after a major security breach in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where terrorists attacked Kuje prison and released inmates, including 64 Boko Haram commanders.

The police in Lagos State and the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, have deployed anti-bomb experts and other tactical squads to worship centres, marketplaces and other parts of the states to ensure hitch-free Salla celebrations.

This was contained in separate statements from the public relations officers of the two police formations, Benjamin Hundeyin and Hauwa Idris and made available to Saturday Tribune.

Idris, in his statement, said: “As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free Eid-Il-Kabir celebration, the AIG, Zone 2 Command, AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, who is saddled with the responsibility of policing Lagos and Ogun states, has charged Commissioners of Police in charge of the states to be proactive in the discharge of their duties of protection of lives and property of residents of their states.

“He has also deployed officers and men of Anti-Cultism Section (ACS), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Quick Intervention Unit (QIU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Counter-Terrorist Unit (CTU), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU), State/ Divisional Motor Traffic Department (MTD), including Safer Highway operatives and all patrol and guard officers to beef up security around worship centres, marketplaces, business plazas, highways, relaxation centres, amusement parks, motor parks, shopping malls, recreation centres, remote and rural areas and to ensure free flow of traffic.

“Meanwhile, the AIG, on behalf of officers and men of the command, wishes all Muslim faithful a happy and hitch-free Eid-Il-Kabir celebration.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses and celebrate the yuletide without any fear of molestation/ attack as adequate security measures are put in place to hamper any ugly situation.”

The Lagos State police spokesperson, Hundeyin, in his own statement, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, on behalf of officers and men of the command, felicitates residents and the good people of Lagos State, especially Muslim faithful, on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

“In line with his policing vision, CP Alabi has directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and Intelligence Officers to deploy adequate human and operational resources to all strategic and vulnerable points across the state to forestall any form of breach of security, while deployed officers have been charged to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“CP Alabi therefore gives assurances that the emplaced security architecture will be closely monitored and reviewed as required in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State.

“The command equally enjoins everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening to the nearest police station.”

In Delta State, the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, deployed personnel, including special constabularies, across the state to provide adequate security in all Muslim praying grounds and strategic locations.





The commissioner, in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, assured Muslims and all the people of the state of adequate security and safety.

The statement reads in part: “The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, has assured all Muslim faithful in the state of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the state in view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Saturday, 9th, to Sunday 10th July, 2022.

“The CP warns cultists and mischief makers to steer clear as the command will deal decisively with anybody who is found wanting.

“To this end, the CP has ordered massive deployment of personnel who include special constabularies across the state for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim praying grounds and strategic locations in the state.

“The CP also directed all DPOS to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibilities.

“The CP adjured the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Operations Officers to employ means of ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualisation of peace and tranquility during and after the celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police, on behalf officers and men of the command, wishes all Muslim faithful a hitch free and happy Eid-elKabir celebration.”

Also in Imo State, the police have directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to ensure adequate and effective deployment of their personnel to embark on intelligence-led policing in all parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, in a statement on Friday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, wished the entire Muslim community in the state a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Barde said movements around the entry and exit points in the state would be monitored during the sallah holiday period.

He said the command would embark on confidence-building patrols to reassure the people of the state of the command’s commitment to ensuring crime-free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

CP Barde said the command was working with other security agencies to provide adequate security cover for worship centres, federal and state government infrastructures recreational centres, educational institutions, hospitality centres and public spaces in the state.

The commissioner said officers and men of the command had been instructed to be civil and act within the ambit of the law while interfacing with members of the public.