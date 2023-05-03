Nigerians have ranked electricity bill as the most annoying bills they pay.

In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention the most annoying bills they pay.

It is amusing how electricity bills top the most frustrating bills Nigerians pay amidst others. They show their displeasure via their social media account.

Below are their comments:

A Facebook user, Peter Ngozi said: Right now the next compound is fighting cause of the electricity bills. Thank God sey na prepaid meter we dey use… Omor nothing annoys someone than paying electricity bills . Make I go continue to the watch drama.

Abubakar Zira said he pays the sum of 48,000 per month for electricity bills.

He said: Nepa 48k per month

Prince Usman Umar: Nepa bill. We are donating to nepa charity home.

Okiemute Purity: Expensive rent and electricity bills. Those set of bills can send you back to ur own shell for a while in some Nigeria cities

Abiodun Dolarpo: I hereby declare electricity bills inconclusive as the bill annoy Most Nigerian.

Vivian Ivie Osaghae Omoruyi: Water /light bill. You pay light bill, no light or transformer will go bad, then no light to pump water , then you go and buy fuel for generator to pump water from the borehole. Sigh….. regretted paying water bill ahead





Yeoman Chinedu Joseph: NEPA bill without light

Stevie Ariyo: Exhorbitant estimated Electricity bill.

Joshua Matthew: NEPA/ first bank alert charge

