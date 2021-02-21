‘Murderers’ have defected to APC, members should not allow them occupy leadership positions, says Aregbesola

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola remarked that ‘murderers’ have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, so the leadership and membership of the party should not allow such elements to occupy leadership positions of the party.

Aregbesola, the current Interior minister after his revalidation at the APC at Ifofin, Ward 8, Ilesa East Local Government of Osun State affirmed that members have a moral duty to ensure that such elements do not occupy leadership positions and use it to subvert and derail the party.

Aregbesola warned party members to be conscious of those who continue to dance on the late Bola Ige’s grave and avoid anything that would dishonour the late statesman’s memory.

He remarked: “Though the constitution allows everyone to register as a member of any political party, even if they are suspects, murderers, character assassinator and so on, but those who constitute the majority of the party membership must represent the core values of the party. What distinguishes us are the values we hold. We value social democracy, to a large extent liberal democracy and progressivism.

“There must be a clear distinction between jolly good fellows and fair weather friends who will still leave our party when they sense a better opportunity elsewhere. In associating with individuals, who you are, your character and world view must come to play.

“More importantly, we must honour the memory of our father, Chief Bola Ige and what he stands for which includes compassion, commitment to the good of the majority and ideas that will bring good life, happiness, progress and security for the people.”

On the influx of leaders and members of the opposition PDP and other political parties to the APC, he told them that it is part of the democratic process for all kinds of people, even those with questionable and unedifying past, to cross into the progressive, people-centred party.

Aregbesola assured the people of working towards the greater success of the party and of his progressive ideals. He reminded them that he emerged in Osun on the Oranmiyan platform 17 years ago, and with others fought regression and firmly consolidated the party in the state.

