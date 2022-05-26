Mukhtari, Shagari’s son dumps PDP

Former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Alhaji Mukhtari Shehu Shagari on Wednesday renounced his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it has abandoned the cardinal objectives of the founding fathers.

He said in a statement made available to Tribune Online that he dumped the party because contest in PDP had become a preserve of the highest bidder.

The action of the governorship aspirant and ex-deputy governor of the state followed what he described as the act of betrayal and disregard for laid-down rules in the governorship primaries held in Sokoto, saying it was a misnomer to call PDP a democratic party.

His statement read in part: “I wish to bring to your notice that I Mukhtari Shehu Shagari has from today (Wednesday) ceased to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“This hard decision is a result of the series of betrayals that I have suffered in the hands of a Party that deceitfully claims to be a bastion of democracy but has instead become a party of the highest bidder without considering my labour, commitment, sacrifice, investments and service to the Party since 1998.





“Apart from my numerous sacrifices and service to the Party, the so-called Peoples Democratic Party has no reward system regardless of one’s loyalty and faithfulness. It is my conviction that the ideals of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party have been completely eroded and are not worthy to be called a Democratic Party.”

Shagari accused Governor Aminu Tambuwal of letting down the PDP faithful in the state, stressing: “It is also sad and unfortunate that the PDP in Sokoto is dead and buried during his tenure as the governor of Sokoto State because of his draconian, slippery style of leadership.

“The PDP has unfortunately become a “cash and carry” Party for the highest bidder so as to serve the interest of a minority few who have hijacked the body and soul of the party.

“While I enjoin my supporters to remain calm, I shall In a few days’ time make my next steps known.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Mukhtari, son of Shagari dumps PDP over guber primaries

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Mukhtari, son of Shagari dumps PDP over guber primaries