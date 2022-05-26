BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu emerges Lagos APC gov candidate

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries conducted on Thursday in the Onikan area of the state with a total of 1172 votes.

Alhaji Adamu Shetima Yuguda, chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party, made the announcement after sorting and counting of the delegates’ votes in the exercise, saying only 12 invalid votes were recorded.

Three contestants were in the race, only Sanwo-Olu was screened and cleared by the party’s screening committee and Appeal Committee in Abuja, according to Yuguda, who clarified this before announcing the result.

Details later…

