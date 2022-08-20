Monkey pox detected in dog?

I recently learnt that the new infection, Monkey Pox has just been detected in a dog somewhere in Europe. My problem is that I have two dogs who I like very much. Kindly let me know what to do to avoid getting Monkey Pox from them.

Chuks (by SMS)

What happened in the case you referred to is that a pet dog contracted monkey pox from its infected owner. It was not the dog that infected the owner. Though there is prior evidence that wild animals can get monkey pox, this is the first known case of a pet dog contracting the monkey pox virus via human transmission. It is believed that more research is needed to understand the disease trajectory in dogs. However, doctors say that infected individuals should isolate from their pets to avoid transmitting the virus to them.

