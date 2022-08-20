My rival, sister in-law soiled my name, called me adulterer, woman tells court

A housewife, Baraka Sulaiman, has dragged her co-wife, Nafisa Hussaini and her sister in-law, Maryam Sulaiman. before a Shari’a Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State for allegedly calling her an adulterer.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant, who resides at Rigasa area of Kaduna, alleged that the two defendants called her names.

Nafisa and Maryam denied the allegation.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, asked the complainant to produce her witnesses.

The judge gave the two defendants bail on the condition that they present a reliable surety.

Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the matter till August 23.

