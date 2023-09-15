This morning in the Big Brother house, Housemate Cross was witnessed singing the recently deceased Mohbad’s song.

The contestants in the Big Brother house are virtually disconnected from events that transpire outside the house, making Cross’s performance feel symbolic.

Netizens who witnessed the performance have taken to different social platforms to debate its significance.

Some are of the opinion it was a display of the housemate’s spirituality, expressing sadness at Cross’s unawareness of the tragic events that transpired this week

“This is heartbreaking”, an X user commented

Omooooo, this mohbad saga keeps getting disheartening at every mention of it. Omo, may his soul find peace,”, another wrote

“This is really sad, honestly. The way the universe works is confusing. Real sad”

Though social platforms are riddled with heartfelt comments like these, other people do not believe the performance to be organic.

“He must have been informed from a secret source; that’s why he is using it to chase clout,” a tweet read.

“BBNaija has to be scripted,” another user commented.

Watch the video here:

Cross giving a shoutout to Mohbad not knowing that he’s deceased now 💔 #bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars pic.twitter.com/TLsZcNbLob — #BBNaijaAllStars (@TheSabiRadio) September 15, 2023

