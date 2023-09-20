Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has given insight into the quick burial of the late artist. The burial took place the next day.

In a recent interview that Temilola Sobola (@TemilolaSobola) posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Aloba explained that Yoruba culture dictates that a deceased person’s burial should not be delayed while both of their parents are still living.

He said that it might have been thought about preserving Mohbad’s remains in a mortuary until later if he had died at an older age.

Aloba went on to say that Mohbad owned the land where he was buried and that he had given it to him so that he could build a church.

He said, “In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive,” he said.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE