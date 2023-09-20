Following the recent spate of building collapse, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via its Department of Development Control, has inaugurated a 7-man committee to map out plans for the prevention of building collapse in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday, Director, Department of Development Control Mukhtar Galadima called on members of the panel to identify and provide measures that will help in forestalling building collapse.

He directed the team to look out for weak structures and recommend them for integrity tests.

He said: “We have to be proactive, we don’t need to wait for another building to collapse before taking action.

“Constituting the committee will help us to investigate buildings that are not structurally stable to be used for human habitation. It is good to go round and identify such structures and conduct integrity test where necessary and provide for remedial measures”.

Galadima said the committee which has two months to complete its assignment, has representatives from all the professional bodies in the building sector.

Responding on behalf of other members, Chairman of the committee and former president of Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria, Allabel Ndirmbula said in line with the terms of reference, the committee will determine which structures in an old area of Abuja will be subjected to an integrity test.

“In phase 1 of the exercise, the committee will determine structures in old areas of Abuja, places like Wuse 1&2, Garki and Asokoro.

“We will recommend those to be used as consultants to carry out the test, again to do any other thing that could help us prevent building collapse in Abuja.

“The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of recommending things that will work to forestall building collapse. What had happened we can’t help it, but the future is what we are looking on.

“We want to, from now forward have a system that checks and ensure that issue of building collapse that has been rampant is stopped” he said.





Contributing, secretary of the committee Ajibade Adeyinka, who stated that the building industry was a complex one, saying there have been a lot of compromises on the way but the committee will look into areas that need to be rejigged.

Adeyinka who is also Assistant Director in the Department of Development Control, said: “Stakeholders in the industry will be more recognised to enjoy the value of their property.

“When we talk about building collapse, we are looking at buildings that have been completed but are abused by the uses or poor maintenance. The Intention is to start with buildings from Area 1, phase 1 of the development of the city, where they aged around 30-35 years”.

