Modakeke monarch installs Olabisi as Mogaji of Ile-Agun

The Ogunsua of Modakeke in Ife East Central Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Osun State, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, has installed the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Kolawole Olabisi as Mogaji of Ile-Agun, Isale Agbara compound.

Oba Toriola said that his decision to install Olabisi was informed by his contributions to the socioeconomic growth of Modakeke community.

The installation was graced by traditional rulers and chiefs, descendants of Ile-Agun, friends and families of Olabisi

Nigerian Tribune gathered that with his installation, Olabisi has joined the succession line of the Ogunsua.

The traditional ruler further lauded the impacts of Olabisi in the development of the town, which according to him, earned the media guru the traditional titles, noting that the community has challenged Olabisi to do more for the town and its people.

He said: “What we are expecting from you is huge and this title has called for more responsibilities. We do not expect you to go and stay in Osogbo. You must ensure you pay regular visits to our community which is your hometown”

Appreciating the entire Ile-Agun for their enviable records of service, Oba Toriola called on indigenes of Modakeke to always put the interest of the town at hearts and to ensure they come home regularly.

Addressing newsmen shortly after his installation, Chief Olabisi expressed happiness over the new chieftaincy title, describing it as recognition of his past services to the community.

He appealed to the natives and residents to always embrace peace and contribute their quota to the development of Modakeke, assuring that his new position would spur him to redouble his efforts in sustaining the glory of the town.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..





5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…