Artists training in beads making, other skills empowered with N4m in Osogbo

The Assistant Brand Manager of Mainstream Orijin, Guinness Nigeria, Roland Akpe, has said that some artists had been empowered with N4 million to promote Yoruba culture and tradition.

Akpe disclosed this at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, Osun State while speaking to newsmen during the celebration of the just-concluded,” Osun Osogbo festival.

He said that the company, apart from the money given to artists who are undergoing training in tie and dye, beads making, among others, iS also supporting Nigerian communities to promote their culture and tradition.

Akpe charged youths in the South-West to promote their culture and showcase the values of Yoruba race to the whole world.

Meanwhile, tourists from America, Brazil and European countries joined Osun river’s devotees to celebrate this year’s Osun Osogbo grand finale.

Thousands of local and international worshippers attended the carnival sponsored by Trophy, Guinness Nigeria, Origin, among others and danced to different cultural performances.

One of the participants from Ekiti State, Oluwatoyin Daniel, hailed Yoruba race as the one of the best tribes in Africa.

Daniel further said that she was always happy when she saw foreigners who came to celebrate the Yoruba culture.

Also speaking, Flavor Oyinsore and Seun Ogunlana charged traditional rulers who are the custodians of Yourba culture and tradition to always organise event that can attract youths to sustain the culture for the generation yet unborn.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..





5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…