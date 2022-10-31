Miyetti Allah lists conditions for peace in troubled communities

•Demands gazetting of 415 grazing reserves

Latest News
By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Miyetti Allah lists conditions for peace in troubled communities, Banditry, kidnapping: Fulani elders have lost control of youths, Gunmen kidnapped 10, Obtain voters card, Fulani herdsmen group - miyetti-allah

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-cultural Association, on Monday listed conditions and measures that government and communities must take to restore lasting peace, unity and tolerance among farmers and herders in various troubled communities across the country.

One of the conditions is the need for immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states.

This was contained in the communique released at the end of the expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, on Monday, under the leadership of the National President of the Association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo.

According to the herdsmen, the designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the Federation is the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani herders in Nigeria.

National Secretary of the Association, Saleh Alhassan, who presented the communique to journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, said the NEC, at the meeting, harvested and considered reports submitted from different states on issues that concerns the Fulani pastoralists and arrived at some suggestions that would, perhaps, herald lasting peace and unity among several communities in Nigeria.

He said the NEC also suggested that such steps should include the building of earth dams and solar boreholes, the building of veterinary clinics, development of dairy (milk) collection centres, among several others.

Secondly, they demanded an end to the alleged continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists, particularly by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, through his “satanic” anti-grazing law that has allegedly been used to confiscate and auction millions of cattle belonging to Fulanis in Benue- Nasarawa and Benue-Taraba border communities.

The Association warned about imminent self-help options if the Inspector General of Police failed to set up a panel to unmask those responsible for the alleged genocidal massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State and ensure justice is done to the victims’ families.

They dismissed the consistent claims of farmers-herders conflicts as a major setback of instability and insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that the conflicts are exacerbated by alleged activities of states-sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who willfully continue to carry out extra-judicial killings of Fulani pastoralists.

They, however, presented a request to the Federal Government demanding the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs whose mandate will be to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges across the country.

They observed the need for overhauling Nigeria’s security and justice systems to address cases of injustices and access to justice by pastoralists as many of the Fulani youths are languishing in detention centres across the country.

Regarding the 2023 general elections, the President of the Association confirmed that the Political Awareness and Mobilisation Directorate of the Association have been directed to embark on massive enlightenment campaigns and voters’ education among Fulani pastoralists to massively participate in the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “In few weeks to come, we would hold a peaceful rally to take a position on our choice candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections. Meanwhile, our people have been mobilised to register and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the elections.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Latest News

Umahi bans use of schools, markets for political campaigns in Ebonyi

Latest News

2023 Census: Population Commission unveils recruitment portal

Latest News

Gombe governor reshuffles cabinet, swears in 2 new commissioners, 4 special advisers

Latest News

FUNAAB VC, Salako bows out as Acting VC resume on Tuesday

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More