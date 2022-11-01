Six private universities in Nigeria with female VCs

Gone are the days when women were on the sidelines in leadership positions. Women are no longer taking the back seat when it comes to leadership in Nigeria. From politics to business and university administration, women have continued to break boundaries.

At least, no fewer than six women are currently piloting the affairs of privately owned universities in Nigeria as vice-chancellors (VCs).

Sequel to our previous article on public universities with female VCs, in this post, we will take a look at current female vice-chancellors of private universities who are excelling against all odds in a male-dominated academic field.

1. Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola – VC Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Prof Chinedum Babalola, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Pharmacokinetics was appointed as the vice chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State in November 2017. She holds the honour of being the first-ever female pharmacy professor at the prestigious University of Ibadan and also the university’s first female dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy. (2013-2017). The seasoned university administrator who has over 75 publications in reputable outlets is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, University of British Columbia, Canada, Kilimanjaro School of Pharmacy, Tanzania and Purdue University, USA.

2. Prof. Adenike Kuku – Kings University, Ode omu, Osun State.

Prof Adenike Kuku, a professor of Biochemistry assumed office as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Kings University on January 1, 2020. She hails from Osun State and was born on July 13, 1965. Professor Kuku who trained and served in various positions at Obafemi Awolowo University is a registered member of several academic and professional bodies and has scholarly articles published widely in many reputable national and international journals.

3. Prof. Charity Onye Aremu – VC Landmark University, Omu Aran, Kwara State.

Prof Charity Aremu, a professor of Crossbreeding and Genetics emerged as the vice chancellor of Landmark University on October 1, 2021. She is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Prof. Aremu who became a professor at the age of 39 years has several publications in reputable outlets to her name.

4. Prof. Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde — VC (acting) Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Prof Elisabeta Olarinde, a professor of Law assumed office as the acting Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University on June 21, 2019. She is a founding member of the first Nigerian Interdisciplinary Research Network on Social Sciences and Reproductive Health (SSRHN), University College Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, a research funded by Ford and McArthur Foundations. Prof. Olarinde is the mother of an ace on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy freeze. She is from Romania and happily married to a Nigerian.

5. Prof. Ibiyinka Fuwape — VC Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbara-Otor, Delta State

Prof Ibiyinka Fuwape, a professor of Physics is the second substantive Vice Chancellor of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University. She was born in Lagos State on December 18, 1962. She is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where she earned her BSc, MSc and PhD respectively. Prof. Fuwape was a visiting scholar at Ohio University Athens, Ohio, United States of America (USA) from 2007-2009.

6. Prof. Enase Felicia Okonedo – VC Pan- Atlantic University, Lagos.





Prof Enase Okonedo, a professor of Management with over 30 years of experience in the financial services and management education sectors assumed office as the vice chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University on January 1, 2022. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and received her doctorate from the International School of Management (ISM) in Paris France, an MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarre, Spain and her bachelor in Accounting from the University of Benin, Nigeria.